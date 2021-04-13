A decision by the Kansas City, Missouri-based American Hereford Association has been made on the recognition of national shows for January 2022.
The American Hereford Association board of directors announced April 7 during the spring board meeting to make a decision about recognition levels of the Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado, and the board voted to host the 2022 National Show and National Hereford Sale during the Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City.
The shows and exhibitor surveys were all taken into consideration during this decision. Besides the 2022 National Show and National Hereford Sale it will also be the site for junior show and pen show.
Following Cattlemen’s Congress, AHA will recognize the NWSS as a regional point show. The AHA will share more information and schedules with its membership and interested parties once both venues have been notified and establish final changes.
