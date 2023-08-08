Heat waves put extra stress on livestock. A University of Missouri Extension dairy specialist advises taking specific, ongoing steps for dairy cows throughout heat waves.
Heat abatement
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Click here for a Print Subscription with Online Digital included.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|$30 Per 6 Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|$58 Per 1 Year
|$58.00
|for 365 days
|$106 Per 2 Years
|$106.00
|for 730 days
|$144 Per 3 Years
|$144.00
|for 1095 days
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Heat waves put extra stress on livestock. A University of Missouri Extension dairy specialist advises taking specific, ongoing steps for dairy cows throughout heat waves.
Heat abatement
“Dairy cows become heat-stressed starting at 65 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Scott Poock, state extension specialist in veterinary medicine. “Fans should start running at that temperature and by 70 degrees, soakers should be started.”
Place soakers and fans in the holding area near the parlor, Poock said. “This is the spot on the farm that cows will experience the most heat stress during the day, and soakers and fans should be running at each milking, not just during the heat of the day.”
Soaking the coat of the cow—with large drops of water rather than small, misty droplets—allows evaporative cooling to occur. Providing comfortable stalls will encourage cows to lie down more quickly and for longer periods, which will be a benefit during heat stress.
Nutrition needs in heat stress
The cow’s dry matter intake tends to decrease during heat stress, said Poock. “The energy density of the ration is usually increased. But that increase can expose the cows to potential subacute ruminal acidosis. To help mitigate SARA, add sodium bicarbonate to help improve rumen health.”
Sodium bicarbonate can be fed at 0.5% to 1% of the diet or 1/4 to 1/2 pound per head per day.
Adding fat to the diet can help increase energy density without affecting SARA. However, added fat cannot exceed 2%-3% of the diet because it will depress milk fat production.
Reproduction management in heat stress
There is always a decrease in fertility during heat stress, and that means decreases in conception and pregnancy rates.
“The producer can use beef semen and/or embryos to try to improve this,” Poock advises. “Because most embryo loss during heat stress occurs within the first several days after conception, using embryos that are 7 days old can improve pregnancies. At Foremost Dairy we have used embryos and seen an increase in pregnancies.”
Poock said synchronizing the cows and using timed AI can overcome decreased estrus expression during heat stress. “It is important to utilize proven synchronization protocols and be 100% compliant,” Poock said.
Copyright © 2021. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.