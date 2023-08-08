thumbnail_image004.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.)

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Heifer Link initiative was launched at NCTA in January 2015 as an integral part of the Ownership Advantage Program. With Heifer Link's introduction, students are given a unique chance to receive a bred heifer during their fourth semester.

This year, Hadley Sayer of Wallace took advantage of this opportunity to support his goal of expanding his operation raising purebred show cattle in Nebraska.

