As part of their ongoing commitment to agriculture and their surrounding community, the men of the Pi Chapter of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity at Oklahoma State University are once again sponsoring the Heart of a Champion livestock show for special needs students during their annual Winter Bonanza Expo Livestock Show in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Dec. 3 to 5. According to Billy Marchy, AGR vice noble ruler for activities, this event is a great opportunity for students who may not have the chance to interact with livestock to understand what it’s like to be in the show ring.
“Not everyone has the chance to experience the joy and excitement of showing livestock the way I did,” Marchy said. “This special show is a great way to give these kids the opportunity to go into the show ring and have a little of that.”
Started as a small philanthropic project in 2017, the Heart of a Champion event has helped hundreds of students from Stillwater and the surrounding area the opportunity to work with livestock and learn about showing animals. In addition, all proceeds raised from the Winter Bonanza Livestock Expo are donated to the Oklahoma State University food pantry (Pete’s Pantry) and a needy family chosen from Stillwater and the surrounding area. Marchy said this is a great way for the men of Alpha Gamma Rho to give back to the community and the OSU family.
Both the Heart of a Champion and Winter Bonanza will be held at the Payne County Expo Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma, December 3to 5. For more information about the Heart of a Champion show or the Winter Bonanza Livestock Expo please contact Billy Marchy at 209-289-1089 or winterbonanza@gmail.com. You can also visit their website at www.agrwinterbonanza.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.