A public hearing will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13 to consider the adoption of proposed animal health regulations. The hearing will be held via telephone conference with an opportunity for written or oral public comments.
One proposed new regulation, K.A.R. 9-2-35, establishes the interstate entry requirement for sexually intact cattle or bison from Designated Surveillance Areas into Kansas. The other regulation, K.A.R. 9-3-9, removes the negative brucellosis test requirement for imported adult domesticated cervids and expands the import requirements for cervids to include reindeer and caribou.
A copy of the proposed new regulations, as well as an expanded notice of public hearing, may be accessed on the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment. Interested persons may present verbal comments via telephone or submit written comments on the public comment website prior to the hearing or sent to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Drive, Manhattan, KS, 66502.
Any individual with a disability may request accommodation in order to participate in the public hearing and may request a copy of the regulations in an accessible format. Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least five working days prior to the hearing. For more information, including special accommodations or a copy of the regulations, please contact Ronda Hutton at 785-564-6715 or Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov.
