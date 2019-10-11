Cowboys and cowgirls from Haywire Cattle Company of El Dorado won two events and placed in another to win the Kansas Championship Ranch Rodeo recently in Medicine Lodge. This is the second consecutive year Haywire has won the Kansas event. Haywire was the reserve champion team at the 2018 World Championship Ranch Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas.
Members of the winning team are Andy, Callie and Randy Jones; Justin and Jake Peterson; and Clint Bohnen. Justin Peterson won the bronc riding for Haywire. The team also won the wild cow milking and finished second in the branding.
The second place team was Lonesome Pine of Cedar Point, which finished first in the team penning, second in the wild cow milking and third in the stray gathering. Members of the team were Bud, Troy, Makenzie and Frank Higgs; Travis Duncan; and Bo Krueger.
Arndt Ranch and Bailey Ranch of Emporia won third, with the team consisting of Ryan and Michael Arndt; Glen Collinge; Wes and Richell Bailey; and Reid Green. Fourth place was the team of Calvin, Cody, Caden and Gina Kendall; Ty Swiler; and Josh Lilley with Beachner Bros. Livestock of Erie.
Other event winners were Stock & Felt of Redfield in the stray gathering and Rezac Land & Livestock of Onaga in the branding.
Little Tee Jay Paul, owned and ridden by Calvin Kendall with Beachner Bros. Livestock, was the top horse. The top hand was Kolby Stock with Stock & Felt.
With the top four teams from Medicine Lodge already qualified for WCRR next month in Amarillo, fifth place Keith Cattle Company and Perry Thompson Ranch of Allen and Council Grove will represent KCRR at the finals.
