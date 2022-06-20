The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present a Harvest to Table event June 24 in Iredell.
The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Young Ranch, 2485 Farm-to-Market Road 216.
The cost is $35, and space is limited to 25 participants. Preregister online at https://tx.ag/Harvest2Table or by calling 254-435-2331. Payment in the form of cash or a check will be required to complete registration.
The unique event includes an oryx lunch prepared by Oma Leen’s restaurant chef and owner Austin Odom, Walnut Springs. An oryx is a type of antelope with a flavor some consider to be the best of all game animals.
“This event will give participants a first-hand demonstration to see the complete harvest-to-table process with a delicious meal made by a professional chef,” said Chelsea Dorward, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Bosque County.
“The host site Young Ranch is also a great place to see many exotics, including Père David’s deer, elk, oryx, barasingha, fallow deer, bison, aoudad, eland and more,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.