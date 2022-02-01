University of Missouri Extension is offering a hands-on farrowing clinic in Carrollton at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.
MU Extension livestock specialist Heather Conrow says the clinic covers the basics, including reproductive anatomy and endocrinology, artificial insemination, farrowing and piglet processing. After the classroom sessions, participants will be guided through hands-on stations.
Conrow encourages 4-H and FFA members to attend the session and earn three swine or veterinary science project hours.
The event is at the Carroll County Youth Building, 101 Walnut Hills, Carrollton.
Register by Feb. 18 by calling the MU Extension Center in Carroll County at 660-542-1792 or emailing Conrow at hconrow@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.