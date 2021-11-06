On Nov. 5, Green Plains Cattle Company LLC announced its new company name—Cobalt Cattle Company LLC—taking the final step toward operating as a standalone company focused solely on feeding and growing cattle.
“This is an exciting new chapter for our company and our team,” says Joel Jarnagin, President and Chief Executive Officer at Cobalt Cattle. “Our name really says it all. Cobalt is an element that, when alloyed with other elements, creates a strong metal—much like our team. We have some of the best cattle feeders in the industry, and they’ve come from different backgrounds and legacy companies to form an even stronger team focused on taking care of each other and our cattle.”
Cobalt Cattle is committed to producing beef using the most ethical, sustainable and responsible practices, while also providing a safe, healthy and rewarding work environment. Cobalt Cattle is dedicated to the well-being of its cattle, the growth of its employees and the health of its communities—because they are all intertwined.
“We are growing much more than cattle here. We are dedicated to a higher standard—from the way we care for and handle our cattle, to the crews we work alongside and watch out for,” Jarnagin says. “Our communities are just as important to us. Last year during the pandemic, we donated more than 23 tons of beef to local families across our seven locations. We’re stronger together, so we take care of each other.”
Cobalt Cattle is the fourth-largest cattle feeding operation in the United States, with more than 250 employees across seven locations. Headquartered in Garden City, Kansas, the company was founded in 2014, growing throughout the last seven years with the acquisitions of new feedyards across Colorado, Kansas and Texas. Its current locations include: Eckley, Colorado; Kismet, Kansas; Leoti, Kansas; Sublette, Kansas; Hereford, Texas; Tulia, Texas; and Cimarron Grain in Kismet, Kansas. Cobalt Cattle was previously a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc., a biorefining company based in Omaha, Nebraska.
“Although we all started out at legacy feedyards as part of different teams in the past, we’ve all come together to form a tight connection and a unified Cobalt Cattle team,” says Heath Schulte, Regional Feedyard Manager for the Hereford and Tulia, Texas, Cobalt Cattle feedyards. “We are all connected by a common purpose, and we have each other’s backs as we care for and feed cattle with a focus on animal health, husbandry and quality assurance.”
Cobalt Cattle is always looking for new talent to join its growing team. Anyone interested in joining the Cobalt Cattle team can email careers@cobaltcattle.com.
Cobalt Cattle will switch business operations to its new name immediately and will share official announcements and directions with key business and industry partners throughout the next several weeks. Inquiries or questions can be sent to media@cobaltcattle.com.
