When it comes to feeding livestock, farmers and ranchers are leaving money on the table—or rather, on the ground.

According to a 2019 research paper on the subject, it is both nutritionally and financially feasible to graze livestock on corn stover—the husks, leaves, and fallen kernels left behind after the harvest.

cattlecornstover.jpg

Farmers and ranchers work together by having cattle graze on cornfield residue after harvest. (Photo courtesy of Mary Drewnoski, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.