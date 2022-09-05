drought-stressed-cornstalks.jpeg

Courtesy photo.

Cornstalk residue is a tremendous resource for fall and winter grazing; however, this year care needs to be taken in grazing drought-stressed cornstalks due to the potential of high nitrates in the feed.

Cattle prefer grazing the leaves and husk, which tend to be lower in nitrates. Because drought-stressed corn is smaller and stunted, it is more likely that cattle will eat lower into the stalk where nitrate levels may be high. Nitrates are usually concentrated in the bottom third of the stalk in the corn plant.

