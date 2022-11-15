ncba_vert-tag_rgb.png

Cattle producers are the original stewards of land and livestock and are constantly striving to improve their operations through education and professional development. To help reduce the financial burden of attending conventions and meetings, the National Cattlemen’s Foundation and Cargill created the Rancher Resilience Grant, which is administered by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. The grant reimburses producers for registration fees and other expenses at specific educational events, including Cattlemen’s College during the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans.

“Our industry continually explores technologies and production practices to support more efficient operations that focus on profitability and consistent high-quality beef,” said NCBA Senior Executive Director of Producer Education Josh White. “It’s exciting to see industry partners come together through a shared commitment to promote the long-term economic wellbeing of farmers and ranchers across the beef value chain while also improving our product and our care for livestock and natural resources.”

