For the first time in its 38-year history, the annual Governor’s Charity Steer Show will not be held at the Iowa State Fair. Due to the cancellation of this year’s fair, Iowa State University will host the event.
“We are very honored to host the 38th annual Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Jeff and Deb Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center here at Iowa State University,” said Dan Thomson, chair of the Department of Animal Science at Iowa State University. “This event is a great opportunity to showcase how the people of the Iowa cattle industry care about our neighbors in need of help by fundraising for a very worthy cause. We are so excited to help continue this tradition to support the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa.” Thomson will serve as this year’s Showmanship Judge.
The event, which raises money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa, will be held on Aug. 15. Organized by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council, the GCSS has raised over $3.8 million to help provide a home away from home for families of children who are being treated in nearby hospitals. Ronald McDonald Houses are located in Des Moines, Iowa City, and Sioux City.
The event will be invite-only, and participants will be encouraged to follow the university’s social distancing guidelines. The show and auction will be streamed live online, and fans can donate to the cause and vote for the People’s Choice award at www.iowagovernorscharitysteershow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.