Montana governor celebrates agricultural innovations

Gov. Gianforte, pictured with ranch owner Joel McCafferty, views the feed produced by the hydroponic plant at McCafferty Ranch. (Courtesy photo.)

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte recently visited a multigenerational cattle ranch in Cascade County helping drive innovation in the ag industry.

"To keep pace with a transforming industry, farms and ranches across Montana have become laboratories for innovation to drive the ag industry forward,” Gianforte said. “We’ll continue to cut red tape and help Montanans keep more of what they earn so folks like the McCaffertys can invest in their operations, innovate, and create jobs.”

