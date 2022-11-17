cows-at-sunrise.jpg

Kansas dairy producers say abundant feed and ag-friendly communities have helped spur growth in the Kansas dairy industry. (Courtesy photo.)

When the Hilmar Cheese Company announced in May 2021 that it would be building a cheese and whey processing plant south of Dodge City, it marked another major success for the Kansas dairy industry.

Hilmar’s facility, which is expected to be operational in 2024, will create 247 new jobs. The project and associated dairy farms needed to supply the facility will bring an additional dairy farm and other support positions to the region. Hilmar officials said it represents more than $1 billion in investments to southwest Kansas.

Hilmar Cheese plant groundbreaking in Dodge City

Journal photos by Kylene Scott.

