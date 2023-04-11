RabobankGlobalMeatFeedChart.jpg

According to the latest poultry report from Rabobank, the outlook for global poultry markets is still optimistic. Major importing countries and regions are operating under relatively tight conditions, due partly to supply challenges and partly to avian influenza.

The development of AI will be the big wild card for trade and poses an ongoing global threat, especially if Brazil's southern states are hit by outbreaks.

