Harold Gillenwaters was recently honored as the 2021 Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association Cattleman of the Year. The Cattleman of the Year is the highest honor OCA bestows upon one of its own members. The award reflects service, leadership, integrity and dedication to the OCA and the cattle industry.
Gillenwaters’ first passion is cattle and cattle producers. He and his wife, Donna, own and manage their cattle ranch where they raise Angus cattle and sell through a performance program for added value. He continues to remain active in his community.
