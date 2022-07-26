The New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association and others recently announced that they have settled the lawsuit filed to prevent the United States Forest Service from shooting cattle from a helicopter in the Gila Wilderness.
In February, the USFS shot 63 head of stray cattle, and have now withdrawn the decision memorandum on which it relied to authorize that shooting campaign. Under the terms of the settlement, USFS agreed it will give 75 days notice before commencing any future helicopter sniper operations. It may only do so if it satisfies the procedural and substantive requirements to justify such an action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.