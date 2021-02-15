Warren H. Gfeller of Russell, Kansas, has been appointed by the Office of the United States Trade Representative to serve on the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee for Animal and Animal Products. The ATAC advises the USTR and Secretary of Agriculture on international trade matters relevant to United States agriculture.
Gfeller is owner and operator of Stranger Valley Ranch, a commercial cow-calf operation that runs 800 cows on more than 10,000 acres in Russell County, Kansas. The ranch is a progressive operation that is focused on added value, sustainability and quality assurance.
A native of Russell, Kansas, Gfeller had an extensive corporate career before returning to Russell to oversee the ranching operation. He has served as CEO and CFO of public companies involved in domestic and international business, and as a member of boards of directors for companies in various industries, many of which have international operations.
An active member of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Kansas Livestock Association, Gfeller has been involved over the years with several agricultural-related companies including beef packing and processing, beef verification and certification products, manufactured equipment and livestock production.
Gfeller, a Kansas State University graduate, will serve on the ATAC Committee until 2025.
The Office of the USTR is responsible for developing and coordinating U.S. international trade, commodity, and direct investment policy, and overseeing negotiations with other countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.