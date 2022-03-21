George W. Bush, 43rd President of the United States, is set to headline the 2022 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, taking place at the Fort Worth Convention Center in downtown Fort Worth on March 25 to 27. Hosted annually by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the event is the largest cattle and ranching industry event in the Southwest, with more than 4,000 attendees expected.
Open-to-the-public, tickets and more information can be found at https://cattleraisersconvention.com/. Special pricing/discounts are available for TSCRA members, students, and other industry groups.
President Bush will be joined by legendary singer/songwriter/actor Red Steagall, who will sit down with him for a special conversation about his time in the White House, the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century, and his current work at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.
In addition to President Bush’s fireside chat, the 2022 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo will offer can’t-miss opportunities for landowners, ranchers, farmers, and wildlife managers, including:
School for Successful Ranching, a unique program offering 30+ hours of interactive educational sessions featuring best practices on improving profitability on cattle and ranching operations;
Live information sessions on topics including beef export reports, estate planning, carbon credit compensations, rural land trends, animal health topics, land management, and more;
CattleFax Market Outlook, presented by CattleFax CEO Randy Blach, who will discuss beef supply and demand, market volatility, and weather impacts on domestic beef prices;
Live interactive sessions including cattle demonstrations, livestock handling, ranch safety and ranch-to-retail workshops;
Young professionals panel & happy hour, moderated by TCU Ranch Management alumni (cocktails/drinks included);
Cow camp for youth ages 5-10, featuring tours of the Cattle Raisers Museum, and other lively interactive activities (lunch and snacks included);
Learning Lounge for high school and college students, with opportunities to engage with TSCRA board members and expo vendors, compete in a scavenger hunt, and more (breakfast included);
Two-day expo with more than 250 exhibitor booths offering everything from cattle handling equipment, hunting gear, and livestock feed to horse trailers, handmade cowboy boots, and custom jewelry;
Cattle Raisers Dinner and Dance, featuring live entertainment from western swing band Jake Hooker and the Outsiders;
An all-new late-night party on the convention floor featuring the Garrett Bradford Band; and
Cowboy Church Service.
“He’s spoken all over the world, but on March 26, the 43rd President of the United States will address a group of cattle raisers in Fort Worth, and we couldn’t be more honored,” said Jason Skaggs, CEO of TSCRA. “This year’s Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo will truly have something for everyone—ranchers, landowners, students, families, and even those who just want to come shop/browse the latest in western fashion & gear. It’s truly an event for the whole family.”
