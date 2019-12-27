Over the years Gelbvieh and Balancer sired feeder calves have been gaining acceptance within multiple segments of the commercial beef industry and are meeting modern beef industry demands at every turn.
More producers are recognizing the contribution Gelbvieh genetics can make to improve growth and performance, especially in a crossbreeding system. Gelbvieh- and Balancer-influenced calves wean off heavy and continue to excel with high post-weaning growth. Producers who are adding value to their calves through the backgrounding phase will appreciate the combination of rate of gain and feed efficiency that will potentially improve their bottom line returns.
Gelbvieh- and Balancer-influenced cattle continue a high level of performance, along with added feed efficiency, through the feedyard phase. Feed efficiency is a major profit driver in beef cattle production, especially in the cattle feeding and finishing sector. Gelbvieh-influenced cattle excel in the area of feed conversion.
Delivering value on the rail is essential for success, too. Numerous producers who have retained ownership of their Balancer-sired cattle, report that 90% grade Choice or higher. In addition to producing desirable quality grade carcasses, Gelbvieh-influenced cattle add muscling and improve retail yield. According to the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center, Gelbvieh cattle rank No. 1 for percent retail product. Obtaining a higher percentage of carcasses with Yield Grades of 1, 2, and 3, and reducing the number of Yield Grades 4 and 5, without sacrificing quality grade is good for the beef industry.
Balancer Edge
Balancer Edge is a source and age verification program for feeder cattle sired by Gelbvieh and Balancer bulls. This program was initiated by the AGA in partnership with IMI Global, and was first released in August 2018.
This program gives producers the opportunity to participate in a breed-identified feeder calf marketing program with the option to customize. Balancer Edge customers can choose additional value-added programs, which opens the doors to additional markets and the opportunity to generate even more value for their feeder calves.
Feeder Finder
Feeder Finder is a free email service offered by AGA to promote and assist in marketing load lots of Gelbvieh- and Balancer-influenced feeder cattle. Producers who have cattle to sell are encouraged to fill out the online form, or contact AGA staff to submit information about their cattle.
An email blast is sent to feedyards and potential buyers to notify them about when and where these cattle are available for sale. Interested buyers can sign up to receive the Feeder Finder emails on the AGA website. Producers are invited to use this service whether the cattle sell by video auction, traditional livestock barn, or private treaty.
Smart Select Service
Smart Select Service is an online commercial cowherd database and herd management system offered by AGA. This program is available to any producer and any breed of cattle for $1 per head annual enrollment. Cows can be enrolled at any time, and all that is required is individual identification, estimated birthdate and possible parentage.
Dam production reports, progeny performance reports, and herd summaries are some of the reports generated. Smart Select can help identify strengths and weaknesses in the cowherd, enabling producers to make better-informed breeding and management decisions.
For more information, call 303-465-2333 or visit www.gelbvieh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.