The Colorado Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian’s Office was recently notified that a horse residing in Garfield County had tested presumptive positive for equine infectious anemia. The initial test was completed at Colorado State University’s Western Slope Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory with the confirmatory test completed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.
The positive horse was euthanized shortly after and the exposed horses are currently under quarantine at the premises in Garfield County. The cohort horses will remain under quarantine until a second round of testing is completed in 60 days.
