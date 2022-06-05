The Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, and the Office of the Governor of Iowa recently launched its fundraising for the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show. In 1983, Gov. Terry Branstad joined forces with the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association to organize GCSS.
“I continue to be amazed by the generosity of Iowans when it comes to supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. It’s been 40 years since I teamed up with the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association to organize the first Governor’s Charity Steer Show. To know this event has raised more than $4.5 million to support more than 50,000 families in need means so much to me,” said Branstad, who is also a former U.S. ambassador to China. “Let’s make this Governor’s Charity Steer Show the best yet. Help us meet our fundraising goal of $400,000 for the 40th anniversary. Together we can make a difference.”
Last year’s show raised $375,265.92 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa, with houses in Des Moines, Iowa City, and Sioux City. Since 1981, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa have served over 50,000 families from all 50 states and 62 foreign countries. Gov. Kim Reynolds carries on the tradition, which supports families of sick children.
“As your governor, I have strived to keep this show moving forward and growing by the year,” Gov. Reynolds said. “We didn’t let COVID-19 or the derecho slow us down. The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council continue to raise the bar, and the cattle producers of Iowa have helped this show become what it is today. Let’s celebrate the accomplishments of the past 40 years, but let’s continue to work forward.”
The 40th Annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show will be held at 4 p.m. on Aug. 13. For more information, visit www.iowagovernorscharitysteershow.com.
