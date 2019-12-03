The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding more than $1.04 million to fund 2 pilot projects to control feral swine in Oklahoma and nine other states across the country.
These projects are part of the Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program—a joint effort between USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to help address the threat that feral swine pose to agriculture, ecosystems and human and animal health.
NRCS and APHIS are working with Oklahoma Conservation Commission on 2 pilot projects in Oklahoma—Kay County and Western Red River (Harmon, Jackson, Tillman, Cotton counties). The Red River project area is a multi-state effort in conjunction with partners in Texas to create a “feral swine free zone” along the Red River.
The OCC will work through local conservation districts in the pilot areas to contact landowners to gather damage assessments, schedule access for USDA-APHIS trappers, pre-bait areas for trapping and monitor trapping sites. The districts will also provide outreach to all county residents as to the need for controlling feral swine populations and educate agricultural producers about programs available to assist with damage repair. OCC will also be conducting water quality testing with hopes of removal some impaired waterbodies from the 303(d) list.
Additional information on feral swine control work in the state can be found at http://nrcs.usda.gov/fscp. The Oklahoma NRCS point of contact is Steve Glasgow, State Resource Conservationist.
