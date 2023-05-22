Cattle

Journal stock photo by Jennifer Carrico.

The Farm Service Agency has provided additional flexibility and enhanced disaster recovery assistance delivered by the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; and Livestock Forage Disaster Program. This was done in response to needs expressed by producers across the U.S. who have experienced significant feed, forage and animal losses due to natural disasters.

The enhancements include an extended deadline of June 2, 2023, to submit notices of loss and applications for payment for 2022. This extension is available to eligible producers nationwide who incurred losses from a qualifying weather event, including wildfires, droughts and blizzards.

