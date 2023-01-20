IMG_8665.JPG

There are a number of programs available to provide assistance for farmers and ranchers through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

At the recent American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a number of developments within his department that should help farmers and ranchers across the country.

“At USDA, our goal is to provide all farmers, including new and underserved producers, with the opportunity to receive the assistance they need to continue farming, to build and maintain their competitive-edge, and to access more, new, and better markets,” he said. “Working together we can ensure American agriculture is as resilient as ever.”

zach_ducheneaux_bio_11_22.jpeg

Zach Ducheneaux (USDA photo by Tom Witham.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.