Iowa auctioneer Brandon Frey won the title of the Kansas Auctioneer Association’s Livestock Auctioneer Championship as he topped a 16-contestant field on Oct. 22 in an event hosted by Russell Livestock.
Frey received a belt buckle and a cash prize. Runner-up was Andrew Sylvester, Wamego, Kansas. John Kisner, Hays, Kansas; Barrett Simon, Benton, Kansas, and Quest Flesner, of Missouri, placed third through fifth, respectively.
This was the second time in five years that Russell Livestock has hosted the event and the first time since 2016. Over 1,000 head were sold and a former champion assisted in the sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.