Flies cost U.S. cattle and dairy producers $1 billion or more in lost income every year. Learn how to fight back against flies during our next Dairy Calf and Heifer Association webinar on June 4. Richard “Rick” Hack, an independent business consultant with RJH Consulting LLC, will lead the presentation. Hack is an expert in controlling insects on dairy animals and within their facilities.
The presentation will include a proven, four-part integrated pest management program that can stop flies from bothering your animals and hampering your income.
Webinar: Know your flies and how to control them around dairies and hutches
Presenter: Richard Hack
June 4, 2 p.m. Central time
Register at https://calfandheifer.org/events/details/dcha-webinar-know-your-flies-and-how-to-control-them-around-dairies-and-hutches-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.