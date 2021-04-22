The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health still has a large number of free low frequency RFID ear tags available.
These ear tags store only a 15-digit Animal Identification Number. This number stays with an animal and can provide a timeline of its locations. Information like that offers producers peace of mind, especially in the case of an animal disease outbreak in their area. Without that information, producers may have to worry about more than a flat tire on the way to the feedlot or sale barn.
Several livestock markets in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas have RFID tag readers on site.
Kansas accredited veterinarians may order the tags through either the Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health or USDA-APHIS staff.
The RFID tags may be ordered in white, orange or any combination of those two colors. These RFID tags will be offered as an alternative to the silver metal “Brite” and orange metal Official Calfhood Vaccination tags.
Current tag contracts are through the manufacturers Allflex, DataMars, and Y-tex. Orders must be placed by an accredited veterinarian. When placing the order, request a one-year supply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.