Five advanced beef cattle care and health training sessions will be hosted by the Kansas Beef Council during February and March. These checkoff-funded sessions will provide beef producers with up-to-date standards and technologies to improve animal welfare and food safety. The trainings will be led by Kansas State University veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff.
Dates and locations are:
• Feb. 24, Mankato Livestock Inc.;
• March 8, Fort Scott Livestock Market;
• March 10, Herington Livestock Commission;
• March 15, Pratt County Fairgrounds; and
• March 29, Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha.
All the meetings will begin at 6 p.m.
Producers and veterinarians will receive Beef Quality Assurance training and information relevant to the cow-calf, stocker and feedlot segments. The information will include animal husbandry best management practices, downed animal care and humane euthanasia training. In addition, low-stress cattle-handling techniques will be reviewed. All producers and veterinarians who attend will earn BQA certification valid for three years.
Each workshop is free of charge and includes a complimentary meal. To register for one of the sessions, click here or call KBC at 785-273-5225 one week before the date of the event.
