The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to invite beef producers to attend free training to help them raise consumer confidence by offering proper management techniques and a commitment to quality within every segment of the beef industry. The Texas Beef Quality Assurance program will be held on Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Mineola Civic Center in Mineola, Texas.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will include a complimentary lunch.
The Texas BQA program will cover beef quality assurance principles, record keeping, environmental stewardship and proper management practices associated with genetic selection, cattle handling, culling, vaccination, medicinal treatment and other important topics.
If planning to attend, please register by calling 800-242-7820 x192, or visiting www.texasbeefquality.com.
The Mineola Civic Center is at 1150 N. Newsom Street, Mineola.
The Texas BQA program is a collaborative effort of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Beef Council and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.