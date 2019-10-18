The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association will host a ranch gathering Oct. 22 at the Donnell Ranch in Fowlerton, Texas. The event will provide an opportunity for local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities, discuss issues facing cattle raisers and connect with other cattle producers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.
TSCRA Special Ranger Robin Clark is slated to provide an update on recent law enforcement activities in the area and discuss strategies to keep livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also receive updates on other topics of interest to cattle raisers and the community, including a briefing on recent governmental activities that impact Texas ranchers and landowners.
The event is open to the public and free of charge.
If planning to attend, TSCRA asks that you register at www.tscra.org/ranch-gatherings or 800-242-7820, ext. 192.
To get to the Donnell Ranch from Fowlerton, go west for 7 miles toward Los Angeles on Highway 97. There will be a silver pipe oil field entrance on the right. Proceed through the entrance and follow the TSCRA ranch gathering signs.
TSCRA would like to thank Elanco, Lyssy & Eckel Feed, Capital Farm Credit, Livestock Nutrition Center, Timekeepers, Inc., Donnell Ranch and Black Hawk Datacom for sponsoring the event.
