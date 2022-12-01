Legal News

After a case lasting almost four years, the former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission was sentenced Nov. 29 in federal court in Kansas City on a multi-million-dollar check kiting scheme.

Tyler Gillum, former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission, per a sentencing agreement, was sentenced by Judge Daniel Crabtree to 60 months in prison and more than $7.2 million in restitution.

