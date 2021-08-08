Forage professionals now have a new way to order their premium forage inoculant products with the launch of the BONSILAGE webstore, Mendota Heights, Minnesota. This new approach to ordering is an easy way for producers to purchase their BONSILAGE forage inoculant products directly from the manufacturer.
Through the webstore, producers can purchase any BONSILAGE products for corn, sorghum, grass, alfalfa and organic farming. Each product page includes the information producers need to make an informed decision on what to purchase for their crops.
No matter how the forage was cut and ensiled, the animals need quality feed every day. As producers know, the quality of their forage is a decisive factor for milk yields, sustainable animal health and overall cost-effective milk production. That’s why forage professionals use inoculants to better preserve nutrients.
The BONSILAGE team of experts is always available to answer any questions producers may have when ordering through the webstore. Producers have the option to call customer support directly, send an email, chat with the support team or set up a technical call with an expert. For more information, see a representative or visit www.bonsilageusa.com.
