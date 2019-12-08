For individuals that graze cattle, sheep, horses, goats or bale hay, understanding the nutrient content of your forage is important. Meeting the nutritional needs of livestock directly effects production and profitability.
"Understanding what your forage/hay analysis is telling you and how to use that information is key to your success, especially in the winter months," said Sarah Kenyon, field specialist in agronomy with University of Missouri Extension. "That is why the University of Missouri Extension is providing these workshops."
The workshops are designed to be individual consultations with producers to understand your forage/hay analysis, no appointment is necessary. Producers are encouraged to bring any forage/hay analysis they might have.
Producers throughout the southwest region can choose any location to attend. The workshop will focus on the following objectives: how to take and submit a sample for analysis, understanding a forage/hay analysis report, how to use the test information in developing a balanced ration.
The workshop will provide recommendations for needed supplements and assist producers in developing a ration based on individual test results.
The workshop is free, those attending will meet with MU extension specialists one on one. The workshops will be held at the following locations and times.
- Howell County Extension Center (West Plains) Dec. 12 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Texas County Extension Center (Houston) Dec. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Douglas County Courthouse (Ava) Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Ozark County Extension Center (Gainsville) Dec. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Webster County Extension Center (Marshfield) Dec. 18 from 1-3pm
- Wright County Extension Center (Mountain Grove) Dec. 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
"This will be a great opportunity for producers to learn the value of a forage/hay analysis and get any questions answered you might have," said Kenyon.
No need to register just stop by the location of your choice, if you have any questions contact your nearest MU Extension Center.
University of Missouri Extension programs focus on the high-priority needs of Missourians to improve lives, communities and economies by providing relevant, responsive and reliable educational solutions. MU Extension programs are open to all. More information on this topic is available online at http://extension.missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.