In recent testimony before the Senate Agriculture Committee, U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky reiterated the importance of implementing the 2018 Farm Bill, including the Foot and Mouth Disease vaccine bank.
Currently, the USDA, which has prescribed vaccination for dealing with an FMD outbreak, does not have access to enough vaccine to avoid devastating economic consequences to the U.S. economy should an outbreak occur. In September, USDA published a “Sources Sought” notice, to gather information from interested vaccine manufacturers on their ability to supply vaccine.
The notice has since closed. In remarks to the committee, Censky said the agency is in the process of reviewing the information received and plans to issue a request for vaccine supply proposals toward the end of this year or early next year. National Pork Producers Councile recently held a media teleconference, urging USDA to quickly establish the FMD vaccine bank. The disease is endemic in many parts of the world and would have widespread, long-term fallout for livestock and crop agriculture, including the immediate loss of export markets.
