angus-cow-and-calves.jpg

K-State photo.

The importance of fly management, utilizing drones to spay crops and the advantages and disadvantages of aerial seeding cover crops all were issues discussed during the August 16 Kansas Livestock Association/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Day. Nearly 100 attended the event, which was hosted by Newland Farms near Thayer.

Cassandra Olds, assistant professor of veterinary entomology at K-State, gave an overview of the economic damage caused by flies due to blood loss in cattle, a decline in production, hide damage and the transmission of pathogens. Olds said stable flies, horn flies and face flies often are the focus of control measures, but house flies have proven to be equally concerning.

