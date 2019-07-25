Earlier this spring, devastating floods occurred, resulting in loss and damage to cattle operations. In the wake of the flooding, the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation’s Permanent Natural Disaster Relief Fund provided a place for those who yearned to help cattlemen and do so with peace of mind knowing 100% of the donated funds would be distributed to ranchers directly affected by disaster.
The OCF is ready to distribute the funds received from across the country in support of flood relief efforts. Affected producers should fill out a simple application that will help the review committee equitably distribute the funds. The application can be downloaded at okcattlemen.org/permanent-natural-disaster-relief-fund.
All cattle producers are eligible, and encouraged, to apply. We ask that applications be returned by Aug. 30.
Documentation should be attached to your completed application such as USDA-FSA Form 578, USDA-FSA program applications, receipts for veterinary care, receipts/estimates for fence repair, receipts for special feed purchase, pictures, etc.
A review committee, comprised of representatives of OCF, OCA, and local beef cattle leaders, will review the applications for appropriate distribution.
“The healing process and recovery will take time, but we are excited to recognize the generosity of our supporters from across the country by distributing these funds,” said Taylor Shackelford, OCF coordinator.
The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation was created to provide a charitable trust for the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association. The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association is the trusted voice of the Oklahoma beef cattle industry and has members in all 77 counties in Oklahoma. To join or learn more visit www.okcattlemen.org.
