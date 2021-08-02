Deseret Ranches’ Kuhn Ranch will be the site of the Aug.17 Kansas Livestock Association/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Day. Located near Satanta, the ranch consists of both a commercial cow-calf herd and a stocker operation.
Since purchasing the ranch, Deseret has transitioned numerous irrigated acres from crop production to warm- and cool-season grasses for stocker cattle to graze prior to being finished at Deseret Cattle Feeders, which neighbors the ranch. Centralized between the irrigation circles are corrals and water tanks that are strategically located in pens to entice the cattle to pass through at least daily to drink. This allows staff to easily monitor and treat animals if needed. Field day attendees will take a pasture tour and hear from General Manager Armando Caballero and Cattle Area Manager Seth Anderson about how the system works.
Former Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Biologist Mark Sexson will be on the program to discuss restoring native grassland, focusing specifically on the Sand Sage Prairie. To round out the educational sessions, CattleFax Market Analyst Tanner Aherin will provide a cattle market outlook, which will include a long-term weather forecast and an in-depth look at supplies, pricing trends and profit opportunities.
The field day will begin with registration at 3 p.m. and conclude with a free beef dinner at 6:30 p.m. All livestock producers and others involved in the business are invited to attend. For more information and directions, including exact GPS coordinates, click here.
Other field days in the 2021 series will be held Aug. 19 at Roth Farm and Ranch near Sterling and Aug. 24 at Gunbarrel Ranch southwest of Eskridge. All the field days are sponsored by the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas.
