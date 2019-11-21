A fire that broke out at Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. in Rice County, Kansas, the afternoon of Nov. 20 consumed one of the company’s egg-production facilities, according to news reports. The chickens inside the hen house were also lost in the fire.
KWCH reported that firefighters from six different fire departments battled the flames for nearly four hours, and the fire was contained by 8 p.m. No other structures at Cal-Maine were affected, as crews used a bulldozer to stop the fire from spreading.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
