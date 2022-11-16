Angus Hereford Cross Cow.jpg

Ensure your next generation of the cowherd can perform in the future by providing quality nutrition during the third trimester. (Photo courtesy of Purina Animal Nutrition.)

The finish line is nearly in sight for cowherds around the country as spring-calving season looms. For many spring-calving herds, late-fall or early-winter marks the start of the third trimester and a significant upward shift in nutrient requirements. Coincidentally, it’s also when most available forage resources are lowest in quality. This creates a significant gap between nutrient needs and nutrient delivery during what is arguably the most critical trimester in calf development.

This year, the ongoing drought around the country is compounding nutrient needs for cowherds. Dryness in your area may have you facing difficult decisions like feeding more hay and supplements than normal or culling animals.

