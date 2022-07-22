The final date and location have been set to round out the 2022 Kansas Livestock Association/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Day series. Ebert Ranch near Tescott will host the Aug. 23 event.
The third-generation ranching and farming operation is owned and operated by the Frank and Linda Ahlquist, Jon Ahlquist and Levi and Jessica Ebert families. It consists of an Angus-based spring-calving cowherd and a farming enterprise where wheat, sorghum and soybeans are raised.
