These X-rays illustrate vasoconstriction in cattle, comparing normal blood flow, left, to restricted blood flow, right, caused by ingestion of toxic fall fescue. (Courtesy of Terry Swecker, Virginia Tech.)

University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts.

These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it most often occurs, Roberts says.

