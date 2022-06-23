From its first session in 2017, the Feedlot Short Course has provided technical and practical information in real-world settings. It was created with today's feedlot producer in mind and remains true to that premise by adapting and adding content that's requested and relevant.
Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, is one of the program organizers and said the course continues to be a source of up-to-date knowledge.
"Based on past participant feedback, this year we're keeping some crowd favorites and bringing in some new topics," she said. "Our limited size of 30 attendees allows us to provide optimal hands-on opportunities and small group learning."
The sixth annual event is hosted and organized by Iowa Beef Center at Iowa State University, and will run from 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 through noon on Aug. 4. For questions on the short course content, contact Lundy-Woolfolk at ellundy@iastate.edu or IBC director Dan Loy at dloy@iastate.edu.
The $350 per person registration fee includes program materials and meals listed on the agenda. The registration deadline is midnight, July 27, or when the course limit of 30 is reached. All registrations must be done online.
Content-specific portions of the short course will be held at the Hansen Ag Student Learning Center in Ames, the Iowa State Beef Nutrition Farm near Ames, the Iowa State Meat Lab on the ISU campus, and Couser Cattle Co. in Nevada, Iowa.
New topics:
A demonstration of beef carcass fabrication in the Iowa State Meat Lab.
An implant demonstration.
A session on chute side management tips focusing on foot health.
Other topics:
Nutrition basics and introduction to feed bunk management.
- Managing feedlot lameness.
- Mixing demonstration and evaluation.
- Managing for carcass quality: Focusing on implants.
- Using and managing data: Program recap.
Presenters are:
Bill Couser, Couser Cattle Co., Nevada, Iowa
Garland Dahlke, associate scientist, Iowa Beef Center, Iowa State University
Terry Engelken, associate professor, Veterinary Diagnostic and Production Animal Medicine, Iowa State University
Terry Houser, extension meat specialist and professor of animal science, Iowa State University
Shane Jurgensen, Couser Cattle Co., Nevada, Iowa
Dan Loy, director of the Iowa Beef Center and extension beef specialist, Iowa State University
Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, beef specialist, Iowa Beef Center, Iowa State University
Robbi Pritchard, feedlot consultant, Aurora, South Dakota
Dan Thomson, professor of animal science, Iowa State University
See the short course website for registration information, requirements, and links at http://www.aep.iastate.edu/feedlot.
Participants are responsible for making their own lodging arrangements, if needed. A block of rooms is available at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center, 2100 Green Hills Drive, Ames; phone 515-292-8600. Reserve through the short course group room block online reservation link. Deadline for room block and group rate is July 12, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.