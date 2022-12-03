beeffeedlotshortcourse_tknight-400.jpg

Feedlot Forum 2023 returns to the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center on Jan. 17 with a production-focused agenda. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach beef specialist Beth Doran said the session presenters will provide information to increase income for beef producers and allied agri-business professionals.

beef cattle eating.“This year’s short, power-packed program features strategies to improve the profitability of the feedlot enterprise,” she said. “We also have more than 20 sponsors with cutting edge technologies to help enhance feedlot returns.”

