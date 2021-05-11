The Feedlot Forum 2021 will be held June 29 at the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center, Iowa. Built grassroots up, the event focuses on issues critical to beef feedlot producers and cutting-edge technology available from agribusiness professionals.
This year's theme is "Producing and Marketing in Today's Era," and the forum features the following nationally recognized speakers and their topics, including speakers from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach:
- Designing and Implementing Feedlot Implant Strategies – Wes Gentry, nutritionist for Midwest PMS.Digital Dermatitis – Old Disease, New Research – Terry Engelken, DVM with Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic and Production Animal Medicine.
- Managing Newly Received Calves – Dan Thomson, chair of the Iowa State University Department of Animal Science.
- Regulatory Solutions to Cattle Marketing – Panel discussion (Brad Kooima, CEO of Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading, Inc.; Matt Deppe, CEO of the Iowa Cattlemen's Association; and Cora Fox, director of government relations with the Iowa Cattlemen's Association).
- Cattle Market Outlook: National and Iowa Perspectives – Lee Schulz, associate professor in economics and extension livestock economist at Iowa State University.
With cash corn prices hovering between $6.75 to $7 per bushel, profitability is strongly affected by protocols that increase feed efficiency and optimize animal health.
Profitability also depends on cattle market prices, and prices were impacted by events such as the Tyson Foods fire in Holcomb, Kansas, and COVID-19. Consequently, the beef industry is fervent about market volatility and market transparency.
The Feedlot Forum flyer has the day's agenda, topics and speakers, and registration info.
Registration for Feedlot Forum 2021 opened May 1 and closes June 21. Participants can register online at https://tinyurl.com/42zx9y94 or through the traditional mail-in registration process. Registration, which is $25 per person, must be prepaid as registrations are limited.
COVID-19 related note
Due to COVID-19, walk-ins are not allowed, and face masks will be provided and encouraged. Organizers are trying to separate tables by 6 feet, but will only be able to provide 3 feet between five people at a table.
Other measures will be to provide hand sanitizer for each person and have the caterer serve a grilled ribeye steak sandwich along with a boxed lunch for all other food items. Breakfast will be a packaged muffin and bottle of milk. No coffee for the Forum.
