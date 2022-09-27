In this video, K-State Research and Extension cow-calf specialist Jason Warner says that a lack of moisture for most of 2022 has “proven to be very challenging for our cow-calf and stocker operators” in Kansas and surrounding states.

Warner notes that it’s important for producers to form a strategy to manage cattle before drought conditions persist—and then stick to it when times get tough.

Feeding cattle during the drought and heat can be a stressful time for producers. K-State cow/calf specialist Jason Warner talks about good forage management, having a plan.

