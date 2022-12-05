unnamed(7).png

Philip Weltmer (left) and Shawn Tiffany. (Courtesy of KLA.)

Cattle feeder Shawn Tiffany of Herington is the new president of Kansas Livestock Association. He began his one-year term in the volunteer position during the group’s annual membership meeting held last week in Wichita.

Members chose Smith County rancher Philip Weltmer as the new KLA president-elect. Tiffany and Weltmer will lead the 5,700-member organization during the next year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.