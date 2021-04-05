University of Missouri Extension in Howard County, in collaboration with Lincoln University Cooperative Extension, will hold a FAMACHA training workshop 8 a.m. to noon April 17.
This hands-on workshop will be held at the Howard County Fairgrounds in Fayette, says MU Extension livestock specialist Heather Conrow. Advance registration is required and enrollment is limited to 30. An additional session may be offered if more than 30 people register. The workshop will be canceled if fewer than seven registrations are received by April 12.
FAMACHA (Faffa Malan Chart) scoring identifies anemia in small ruminants and helps producers make informed deworming decisions. The five-color scoring chart uses a sheep or goat’s bottom eyelid color to indicate the level of anemia.
The workshop will also include training on fecal egg counts. This test gives an approximate parasite load and helps determine if the current dewormer remains effective.
4-H youths will receive four sheep/goat project hours for attending this hands-on workshop, said Conrow.
For more information or to register, contact Conrow by April 12 at 660-248-2272 or hconrow@missouri.edu. Visit MU Extension in Howard County’s Facebook page at facebook.com/HoCoExtension for information on other programs.
