Livestock owners need to be aware of major changes coming to their use of antibiotics

The new FDA rule to be enforced on June 11 is a continuation of the Veterinary Feed Directive regarding use of antibiotics for livestock. (Photo by Oklahoma State University Agriculture.)

Beginning June 11, livestock owners must obtain a veterinarian’s prescription to purchase certain animal medications.

The new rule is a continuation of the Food and Drug Administration’s efforts to ensure the judicious use of medically important antimicrobials.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.